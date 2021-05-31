Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Telekom from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

DTEGY opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.67. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $1.3908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 6.85%. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

