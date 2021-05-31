Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Reduced by Red Cedar Capital LLC

Red Cedar Capital LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 1.2% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,579,000 after purchasing an additional 526,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after purchasing an additional 494,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.25. The stock had a trading volume of 311,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,621. The company has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.02. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $193.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

