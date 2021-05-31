Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $175.41 on Monday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $179.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 38.09% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

