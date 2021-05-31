Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 53.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hologic were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hologic by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,978 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Hologic by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $63.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.99. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

