Diversified Trust Co Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290,235 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,079,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,021,000 after purchasing an additional 310,879 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,859,000 after purchasing an additional 116,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 724.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 829,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 729,035 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envestnet stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 211.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.83.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

