Dollar Tree, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $97.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day moving average of $108.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9,556.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

