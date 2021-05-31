Dovu (DOV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.34 Million

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Dovu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dovu has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dovu has a market capitalization of $13.96 million and $2.34 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

