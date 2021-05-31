DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Boston Partners increased its position in DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after buying an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after buying an additional 374,222 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,761,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 1,578.7% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 165,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,037,000 after acquiring an additional 155,655 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $137.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. DTE Energy has a one year low of $102.19 and a one year high of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

