Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Numis Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DNLM. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dunelm Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,565.83 ($20.46).

Shares of DNLM traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,468 ($19.18). 177,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,124. The company has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 27.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,354.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,026.01. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,023 ($13.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total transaction of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

