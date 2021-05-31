Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Numis Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DNLM. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dunelm Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,565.83 ($20.46).
Shares of DNLM traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,468 ($19.18). 177,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,124. The company has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 27.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,354.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,026.01. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,023 ($13.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.