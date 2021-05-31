Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on the stock.
DNLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,565.83 ($20.46).
Shares of LON:DNLM traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,468 ($19.18). 177,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,124. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,354.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,026.01. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 1,023 ($13.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
