Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on the stock.

DNLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,565.83 ($20.46).

Shares of LON:DNLM traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,468 ($19.18). 177,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,124. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,354.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,026.01. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 1,023 ($13.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total value of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

