Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Raised by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.25. 1,539,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,092. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,884 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,243 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

