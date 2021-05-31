eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $66.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of eBay by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $60.88 on Friday. eBay has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.70.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

