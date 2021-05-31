Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Ebix has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $27.40 on Monday. Ebix has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

