electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the April 29th total of 750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.31. electroCore has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 83.12% and a negative net margin of 527.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 114,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 3,496.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,470,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 46,260 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

