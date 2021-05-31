Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 718,700 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the April 29th total of 441,300 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 521,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several research firms recently commented on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

ELVT stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $30,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 299,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $947,905.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,281,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,772,117. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

