Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 573,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,065. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 302.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

