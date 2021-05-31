Elmira Savings Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Elmira Savings Bank has decreased its dividend by 26.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:ESBK opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. Elmira Savings Bank has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Elmira Savings Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, and NOW accounts; certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, construction, commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, comprising of installment loans, overdraft line of credit, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences.

