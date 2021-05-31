Elrond Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.79 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.79 billion and $55.97 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $102.21 or 0.00278423 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Elrond has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00048781 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00044892 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,805,230 coins and its circulating supply is 17,548,214 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

