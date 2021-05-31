Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

