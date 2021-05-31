Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMLAF. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

EMLAF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615. Empire has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

