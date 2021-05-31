Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Short Interest Update

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 293,500 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the April 29th total of 212,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of ENRFF remained flat at $$6.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

