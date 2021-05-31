EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 31st. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $30,564.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002813 BTC on major exchanges.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

