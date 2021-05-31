Equalizer Price Tops $1.20 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and $566,386.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003178 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Equalizer has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00061042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00308411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00191670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.10 or 0.00965285 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00033569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,250,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.