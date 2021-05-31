Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for United Community Banks, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for United Community Banks in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $34.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

