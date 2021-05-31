EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Short Interest Down 47.1% in May

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the April 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Get EXFO alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at $3,996,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFO opened at $3.70 on Monday. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.55 million, a PE ratio of 370.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.