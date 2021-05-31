Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to announce $6.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $5.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $45.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $41.91 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $89.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FATE traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 682,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,060. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average is $85.96.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

