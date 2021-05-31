Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 12,587 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SH. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,567,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,403,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 470,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 17,971 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 354,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,468,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $15.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

