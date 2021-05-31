Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $116.65 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $207.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.39.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

