Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 339 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.73.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,826 shares of company stock worth $4,571,780. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $365.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $378.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

