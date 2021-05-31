Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 6,457 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Shares of VMO opened at $13.67 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.