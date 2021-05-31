Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FINGF. CIBC increased their target price on Finning International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Finning International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79. Finning International has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.6779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

