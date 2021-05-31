First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to post $75.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.30 million and the lowest is $72.80 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $78.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $298.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.84 million to $304.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $294.57 million, with estimates ranging from $277.97 million to $306.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ FBNC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.37. 53,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,554. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

