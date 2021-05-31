First Derivatives’ (FDP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FDP. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an add rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an add rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

FDP stock traded down GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,100 ($27.44). 19,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,684.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,874.62. First Derivatives has a twelve month low of GBX 2,060 ($26.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82. The firm has a market cap of £582.06 million and a P/E ratio of 65.63.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

