Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.55. Forrester Research posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Forrester Research by 63.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FORR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.91. 15,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,505. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $820.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

