Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Forum Energy Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,637. The company has a market capitalization of $143.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 4.30. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Carrig purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,114,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

