Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.71.

FRG opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

