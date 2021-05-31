Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Up 37.5% in May

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the April 29th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,640,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,795 shares of company stock worth $3,294,744 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 337.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $144,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $176.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.28 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.90.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

