FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 961,500 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the April 29th total of 656,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FF stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.87. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 9.72%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

