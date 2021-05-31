FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $9.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.64. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $105.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $48.87 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,350,000 after purchasing an additional 385,771 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 108,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.