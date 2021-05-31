FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intuit Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Intuit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $7.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.96. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $474.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.08.

INTU opened at $439.09 on Monday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $274.19 and a 12 month high of $445.65. The company has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.70 and a 200 day moving average of $387.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.