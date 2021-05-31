FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Lifted by Analyst

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) – Research analysts at G.Research raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.20) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.25).

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NBRV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

NBRV stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $488.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.86. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.