Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.87 million-$95.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.31 million.

NASDAQ GTH traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,016. Genetron has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64.

Get Genetron alerts:

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 666.57%.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.