Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.270-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93 billion-$3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.74. 1,237,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,959. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. Genpact has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Get Genpact alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $90,946.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,147 shares of company stock worth $6,404,347. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.