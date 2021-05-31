George Frederick Fink Purchases 6,000 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,271,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,010,119.65.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.12 per share, with a total value of C$24,724.80.

On Wednesday, May 19th, George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.21 per share, with a total value of C$25,246.80.

On Wednesday, March 24th, George Frederick Fink acquired 3,700 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.90 per share, with a total value of C$14,430.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.83 per share, with a total value of C$22,980.00.

On Friday, March 12th, George Frederick Fink acquired 1,600 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.36 per share, with a total value of C$6,976.00.

BNE stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.63. 19,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,585. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.02 and a 52-week high of C$4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$31.76 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC restated a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.82.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

