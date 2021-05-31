Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 514,400 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the April 29th total of 347,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.50. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 176.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 56.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 33.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

