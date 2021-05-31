Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,338 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $69,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,461. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN stock opened at $193.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

