Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the April 29th total of 676,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,818,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

