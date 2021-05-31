Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.87 million.

GNOG opened at $13.16 on Monday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNOG shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

