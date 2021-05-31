Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Green Dot reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

GDOT stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 307,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,403. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,059.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,327,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,734 shares of company stock worth $4,111,017. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Green Dot by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Green Dot by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Green Dot by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

