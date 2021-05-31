Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GNCGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greencore Group has a consensus rating of Buy.

GNCGY stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.39. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

